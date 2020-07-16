1/1
FLORENCE B. ROACH
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FLORENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Florence B. Roach, after a long illness, gained her heavenly wings and transitioned into eternal life on July 9, 2020 at MCV/VCU Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Raymond Walker and Sophia Walker on September 22, 1938.

In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lettie Walker, whom raised her, 2 sisters, Virgie Mae Roach and Louise Williams and 1 brother, Benjamin Walker, four aunts, Eliza Brown, Daisy Thomas, Nancy Heath and Mary Vaughan and two uncles, William Walker and Knox Walker.

Mrs. Roach was educated in the Prince George County Public Schools System. At an early age, she was baptized into membership at Morning Star Baptist Church and later moved her membership to Calvary Temple Apostolic. She was a faithful member for many years until her health declined. She was also a member of the Women Counsel and she became a foster grandparent.

Florence was married on February 14, 1959 to Leonard N. Roach, Sr. and to this union there were 6 children, 6 grandchildren (four of who she helped to raised) and 5 great-grandchildren of all whom she loved dearly.

Mrs. Roach retired from Southside Regional Medical Center with 30 plus years of service.

She loved her family and would do anything for them. Florence would give you her last dollar and you would not leave her home without eating or taking a full meal with you. She enjoyed being with her family, helping in any possible way. She enjoyed attending church, reading her Bible, shopping, traveling, spending time with her family whether sitting outside on the porch or going for a visit. She especially enjoyed Sunday meals when everyone would come over after attending church.

She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband, Leonard Roach Sr., of 61 years; six devoted children, Diane Coleman (John) of Sutherland, Leonard Roach Jr. of Petersburg, Stella Walker of Sutherland, Donald Roach of Petersburg, Russell Roach (Ola) of Richmond and Cathy Roach of North Dinwiddie; six grandchildren, Johnathan Coleman and Tasha Walker of Sutherland, Rasstrina Barnes of Carson, Calvin Walker of Sutherland, Jason Roach of North Dinwiddie and Russhaun Roach of Berlin, Germany; five great-grandchildren, DaiJon Coleman, Javion Walker, Aniyah Brown, Tyler Coleman, and Jesiah Walker; one brother, Roosevelt Walker (Orabell) of Philadelphia, PA; one sister, Dorothy Brown of Newport News; her in-laws, Frank Roach of Petersburg, VA, George Roach (Madeline) of Nashville, NC, Jeanette Thomas of Spring Grove, VA, Helen Harper (Jerome) of Colonial Heights, VA, Geraldine Edwards of Prince George, VA and Sarah Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins extend family and friends.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Calvary Temple Church, 110 N. Dunlop Street, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Service
01:00 PM
Calvary Temple Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kathy West
July 15, 2020
Sympathy and love to the Roach Family. Praying for you at this time.
Rosa Manson
Friend
July 15, 2020
Condolences to the Roach family in the home going of Mrs. Roach. May she rest in peace.
Floyd & Mildred Robinson
Friend
July 14, 2020
My condolences to the Roach family on ur lost may she RIP she will be miss ..Mrs Roach and my mom sit outside often and talk they enjoyed each other company so much they were company to each other so my mom and Mrs Roach are in heaven with the lord now. Enjoying each other company in present of the lord again From the family of the late Hattie Brown ..
Alison Hardy
July 14, 2020
I am sending my sincerest condolences, prayers, and hugs to the Roach family.
Fonda Neal
Friend
July 13, 2020
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of of righteousness for His name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.

From the Family of Ola M. Roach
OLA Roach
Family
July 12, 2020
To the Roach Family, I am sorry for your loss and I am praying for you but God only takes the best.
Mary Terry
Friend
July 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.From the Person and Pettaway Family
Ester Epps
Friend
July 12, 2020
To : The Family of Florence Walker Roach:

I am so very sorry to hear of the loss of your beloved Mother. I came to know her through her son Donald, and she was a very loving, sweet and kind hearted woman. I visited her on several occasions and enjoyed our talks. She would talk about her visits to Philadelphia to visit her brother, and how much she loved her children and grandchildren. lIm so glad I had the opportunity to get to know her and she will truly be missed.

Weeping May Endure for a Night, but Joy cometh in the morning. Praying for peace, comfort and tranquility for the family. I can truly identify what you are going through. Losing a Mother is very hard. You all have my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement
Jacquie Stokes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved