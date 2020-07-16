To : The Family of Florence Walker Roach:



I am so very sorry to hear of the loss of your beloved Mother. I came to know her through her son Donald, and she was a very loving, sweet and kind hearted woman. I visited her on several occasions and enjoyed our talks. She would talk about her visits to Philadelphia to visit her brother, and how much she loved her children and grandchildren. lIm so glad I had the opportunity to get to know her and she will truly be missed.



Weeping May Endure for a Night, but Joy cometh in the morning. Praying for peace, comfort and tranquility for the family. I can truly identify what you are going through. Losing a Mother is very hard. You all have my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement

Jacquie Stokes

Friend