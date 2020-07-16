Mrs. Florence B. Roach, after a long illness, gained her heavenly wings and transitioned into eternal life on July 9, 2020 at MCV/VCU Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Raymond Walker and Sophia Walker on September 22, 1938.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lettie Walker, whom raised her, 2 sisters, Virgie Mae Roach and Louise Williams and 1 brother, Benjamin Walker, four aunts, Eliza Brown, Daisy Thomas, Nancy Heath and Mary Vaughan and two uncles, William Walker and Knox Walker.
Mrs. Roach was educated in the Prince George County Public Schools System. At an early age, she was baptized into membership at Morning Star Baptist Church and later moved her membership to Calvary Temple Apostolic. She was a faithful member for many years until her health declined. She was also a member of the Women Counsel and she became a foster grandparent.
Florence was married on February 14, 1959 to Leonard N. Roach, Sr. and to this union there were 6 children, 6 grandchildren (four of who she helped to raised) and 5 great-grandchildren of all whom she loved dearly.
Mrs. Roach retired from Southside Regional Medical Center with 30 plus years of service.
She loved her family and would do anything for them. Florence would give you her last dollar and you would not leave her home without eating or taking a full meal with you. She enjoyed being with her family, helping in any possible way. She enjoyed attending church, reading her Bible, shopping, traveling, spending time with her family whether sitting outside on the porch or going for a visit. She especially enjoyed Sunday meals when everyone would come over after attending church.
She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband, Leonard Roach Sr., of 61 years; six devoted children, Diane Coleman (John) of Sutherland, Leonard Roach Jr. of Petersburg, Stella Walker of Sutherland, Donald Roach of Petersburg, Russell Roach (Ola) of Richmond and Cathy Roach of North Dinwiddie; six grandchildren, Johnathan Coleman and Tasha Walker of Sutherland, Rasstrina Barnes of Carson, Calvin Walker of Sutherland, Jason Roach of North Dinwiddie and Russhaun Roach of Berlin, Germany; five great-grandchildren, DaiJon Coleman, Javion Walker, Aniyah Brown, Tyler Coleman, and Jesiah Walker; one brother, Roosevelt Walker (Orabell) of Philadelphia, PA; one sister, Dorothy Brown of Newport News; her in-laws, Frank Roach of Petersburg, VA, George Roach (Madeline) of Nashville, NC, Jeanette Thomas of Spring Grove, VA, Helen Harper (Jerome) of Colonial Heights, VA, Geraldine Edwards of Prince George, VA and Sarah Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins extend family and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Calvary Temple Church, 110 N. Dunlop Street, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.