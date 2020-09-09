Ms. Florence Brown, affectionately known as "Toe-Toe", entered eternal life on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Hopewell, VA. Florence was born April 15,1960 to the late Diane Edna Brown and John Wilson. Florence was preceded in death by her mother and father, Diane Brown and John Wilson, and her sister; Gloria Wilson Perry.
Florence accepted Christ at an early age. She attended services at Fountain of Life Outreach Church in Hopewell, VA. Florence loved her family and friends. She enjoyed socializing and was known by many in the community. She was very loving and kind to everyone she came in contact with. She enjoyed playing cards, listening to music, and shopping. She also had a love for children. Anyone who knew Florence knew that she didn't have an issue with expressing her love because she always made it known at the end of her conversations, she loves you.
Florence leaves to cherish her memory: her son, Toma Brown of Hopewell, VA and his girlfriend Tammy Alfakih both devoted caretakers; sisters, Teresa Brown, Ruby Wilson, and Marcella Wilson all of Hopewell; brothers, James Brown of Petersburg, and John Wilson of Hopewell; grandson, Travis Elllis of Hopewell; a devoted aunt, Mary Jamison (Ronald Jamison) of Hopewell; a devoted great aunt, Lillie Parker of Hopewell; seven nieces and three nephews; nineteen great nieces and nephews; devoted cousins, Barbara Hunter, Burt Hunter, and OIlie Hunter all of Hopewell; a host of cousins and friends. Florence also leaves several close friends, Erica James (Lulu) of Prince George, Robert Campen, Sr., Robert Campen, Jr. and Richard all of Hopewell; several god-children, Giovanni Jackson (Booboo), Latrice James, Keattle James, and Aaliyah Eliis all of Hopewell.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, 4745 Mount Sinai Road, Prince George, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.