FLORENCE LORRETTA LEWIS BASS
Florence Lorretta Lewis Bass, of Dinwiddie, VA passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Born in Ford, VA she was the daughter of the late Gordon Lee and Anna Traylor Lee; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Millard E. Bass, Sr.; and a son, Millard E. Bass, Jr.; siblings, Gordon Lewis, Ruby Louise Royster, Joe Lewis, Thomas (Buck) Lewis, Annabelle Chiocca and Mary Marie (Pud) Lewis. Mrs. Bass was a long time member of Bott Memorial Presbyterian Church in DeWitt, VA and was retired civil service. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Scott and husband, Berrimond T. Scott, III; a son, Michael Bass; four grandchildren, Berrimond T. Scott, IV, Lewis E. Scott and wife, Niki, Anderson R. Scott and Anna M. Scott; sister, Betty Reese; a brother, Arnold Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hawkins Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7816 White Oak Rd., Ford, VA 23850. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smyrna Baptist Church, 18971 Carson Rd., Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
Hawkins Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
