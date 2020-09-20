Florence Madaro Traylor, 95, of Ettrick, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born April 19, 1925 to the late Howard and Florence Hogwood. Florence was also preceded in death by her husband, John L. Traylor; son, Paul C. Moore III; grandson, John Lewis Gray; and granddaughter Lisa Hass. She is survived by three children, Brenda Gray, Jimmy Moore (Jean), and Linda Hass (Billy Bain); eight grandchildren, JC Gray, Tracie Honaker (Edward), Marc Gray (Zenida), Theresa Hudson (Ronald), Eddie Moore (Ashley), Michael Hass (Melissa), Paul Moore IV, and Brandie Doyle (Greg); 13 greatgrandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Florence retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, formerly known as Ettrick Baptist Church. Her favorite thing in life was to spend time and give love to her family. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 19600 Halloway Avenue, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.