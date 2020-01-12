|
Florence Springmann Clay, 93, of DeWitt, Va, died January 10, 2020, at home. Born in Alexandria, Va., she moved to Dinwiddie County after graduating from Madison College, to take the position as librarian at Midway School. After her marriage to James W. Clay, she moved to DeWitt where she resided for 70 years. She was a librarian in Dinwiddie County, and Petersburg for 30 years. She was active in her work at Central Baptist Church, Church Road, Va., where she was a member of the Women's Missionary Group (Sonshine Ladies) and had served as organist, church clerk, Sunday school teacher, and Vacation Bible School leader. She was the daughter of the late Douglas Mandel and Florence Taylor Springmann. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James William Clay; her sister, Lila S. Bradford; and her daughter-in-law, Betsy Ross. She is survived by four sons, James W. Clay, Jr. (Arthur) of New York, N.Y., John S. Clay of Raleigh, N.C., Louis T. Clay (Kathy) of DeWitt, Va., and Clyde R. Clay (Pauline); one daughter, Evelyn C. Durling (George) of King George, Va.; seven grandchildren, Ethan Blecher-Clay (Rose), Ben (Sirima) and Graham Clay (Kourtney), Chris (Carol) and Kaelyn Uhrain, Joseph and Rebecca Durling; three great-grandchildren, Karissa, Ryan, and Matthew Uhrain; one brother, Douglas M. Springmann Jr. (Sebastiana), of Williamsburg, Va.; one brother-in-law, Clifton S. Clay (Louise) of DeWitt, Va.; and one sister-in-law, Ann B. Clay of DeWitt, Va. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Central Baptist Church 6405 Courthouse Road, Church Road, Virginia 23833 with the Rev. Robert Smith and the Rev. Jacob Drake officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at church. The family is being served by the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Va. 23805. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church Endowment Fund, 6405 Courthouse Road, Church Road, Va. 23833 or to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Va. 23805. The family would like to thank Amy, Debbie, Ivonne, and Tracee of Crater Community Hospice for their excellent care and compassion and to her caregivers, Gerald, Marian, Michelle, Misty, Sandra, and Wanda whose care and devotion enabled Florence to remain in her home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020