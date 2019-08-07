The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
FLOSSIE LEWIS
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
2223 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA
Burial
Following Services
Jones Family Cemetery
1949 - 2019
FLOSSIE WALKER LEWIS Obituary
Flossie Walker Lewis, 70, of 526 Montibello Street, Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest, Sunday, August 4, 2019, at her residence.

Flossie was born March 24, 1949, in Dinwiddie County to the late Robert Andrew Walker and the late Flossie C. Walker Chatman. She graduated from Southside High School in 1967 and was retired from Petersburg General Hospital now Southside Regional Medical Center after performing 30 years of service. She also worked 10 years at Central State Hospital before retiring.

Flossie was a faithful member of the Bethesda Bibleway Church where Bishop Willie L. Balthrop is pastor until her health declined. She was married for 46 years to the late Richard I. Lewis, Sr. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Sue Coleman, Effie Ballard, and Mary Parker; brothers, Mack, Jessie, James, Joe, Louis, and Clifton Walker.

Flossie leaves to cherish her memories her children, Craig Lewis, Karen Lewis, Richard Lewis, Jr. (Michelle), James Lewis (Nichelle); in addition to raising her children she also help to raise her niece, Deborah Raines; nephews, Norman, Keith (Donnell), and Louis (Scab) Walker; loving and devoted sister, Mildred Myrick (Dozier); sisters-in-law, Susie Walker, Charlene Walker, Carolyn Walker, Merrilla Perry (Theodore), and Mary Martin (George); 20 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 4 godchildren, Matisha Clanton, Michael Perry, Carolyn Walker, and James Perry; numerous devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and three very devoted nieces, Vanessa Walker, Cynthia Matthews, and Charlotte Myrick.

A celebration of life service will take place 12 noon Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA. Burial will follow at the Jones Family Cemetery, Williamson Road, Dinwiddie, VA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff –Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
