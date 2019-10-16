|
Floyd Andrew Patterson, 86, SSGT, U.S. Army Ret., of Carson passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Bland County on May 13, 1933, he was the oldest child of the late George and Pearl Sarver Patterson. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Junior, Pauline, Bonnie, David and Jimmy; and by his adopted son, Gary. A veteran of both Korean and Vietnam (2 tours of duty) Wars, he proudly served in the U.S. Army from December 1950 to June 1971. Facing a third tour of duty in Vietnam and the hardships deployment caused his family, he chose to retire. Floyd was a lover of Bluegrass music, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of American Legion Post 146 and VFW Post 637, and Harvest Baptist Church of Carson. Following retirement from the Army, he worked for Firestone at its Hopewell Plant for several years. In 1974 he accepted a Civil Service position with the Petroleum Department at the Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, remaining there until he retired in 1998.
He is survived by a son, Gene Patterson and his wife Marion of Chester; a daughter Donna Patterson of Richardson, Texas; granddaughter, Sarah Patterson of Richmond; grandson, Keith Patterson; by a sister, Etta Mae Conley and her husband Jerry of Narrows, Virginia; and his fourlegged buddy "Mack;" as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Bland cemetery in Bland, VA.
The family would also like to thank James Manley, Larry Murray, and Ed and Sue Vaughan for their help and friendship to Dad over the years.
