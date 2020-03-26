The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
FLOYD GOODWYN
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA
FLOYD L. GOODWYN JR.


1940 - 2020
FLOYD L. GOODWYN JR. Obituary
Dr. Floyd L. Goodwyn Jr. passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia.

He was born October 11, 1940. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd L. Goodwyn, Sr. and mother, Kathleen B. Woodson.

He's survived by his devoted brother, Charles and sister-in-law, Deborah Goodwyn; and a step brother, George Holmes of Blackstone, VA; and a host of cousins and friends.

There will be a private memorial service on Friday at 1 PM at the Petersburg Chapel – Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
