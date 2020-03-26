|
Dr. Floyd L. Goodwyn Jr. passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia.
He was born October 11, 1940. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd L. Goodwyn, Sr. and mother, Kathleen B. Woodson.
He's survived by his devoted brother, Charles and sister-in-law, Deborah Goodwyn; and a step brother, George Holmes of Blackstone, VA; and a host of cousins and friends.
There will be a private memorial service on Friday at 1 PM at the Petersburg Chapel – Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020