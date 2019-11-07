|
|
On the evening of Thursday, 31 October 2019, Floyd McKinley Blackwell, Emeritus, answered his Master's Call at home surrounded and comforted by family. He was born in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, on 29 August 1938, the youngest of eleven children blessed to the late Stanley and Sarah Blackwell.
He was married to his devoted wife of 59 years, Suzanne Strong Blackwell. From that union, they are the proud parents of daughter, Patricia Annette Watts; granddaughter, Tashonia LaShae Blackwell and her husband, Ronney Revis; and two great grandchildren, Phoenix and Paxton. He is survived by his brother, Robert Blackwell (Florence) of Suffolk, VA.
To prepare himself for the Ministry, he attended the Virginia Seminary and College in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he served on the Board of Trustees. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Masters of Divinity Degree. Later in life, he was bestowed an honorary Doctorate of Divinity Degree.
In 1967, he accepted the call to serve as Pastor of St. Matthew Baptist Church in Clover, Virginia. In 1968, he also accepted the call to serve as Pastor of the White Oak Grove Baptist Church in Sutherlin, Virginia.
For 35 years, Rev. Blackwell successfully pastored Miracle Temple Baptist Church formerly known as Second Baptist Church in Newport News, VA. We thank God for him because of his many accomplishments as Pastor, Leader, Teacher, Friend and because of the Love he had for everyone's salvation. However, because of failing health and at God's command in 2011, Rev. Blackwell relinquished his pastoral privileges.
Arrangements are being made by M.E. Fisher Funeral Home, 2117 Madison Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607.
The wake will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 7o'clock pm at Miracle Temple Baptist Church, 617 32nd St, Newport News, VA 23607.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 12 noon at Gethsemane Baptist Church,
5405 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA 23602. The horse drawn carriage procession will leave Miracle Temple Baptist Church at 11:00 am and will arrive at Gethsamane Baptist Church to begin the ceremony.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019