|
|
Mr. Floyd Nathan Hill, peacefully passed away at Sitter & Barefoot Veterans Care Center on Monday, November 11, 2019, in Richmond, VA. He was born February 16, 1950, to late Nathaniel and Jane Hill in Southampton, VA. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Hill, Sr. and Nathaniel Hill, Jr. (Lorese); one sister, Evelyn Rivers.
He graduated from Central High School, Class of 1968 in Sussex County. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Army as a Communications Center Specialist. He also attended Virginia State College (University).
Floyd worked as a foreman at Masonite for many years. He was also a professional car salesman in the surrounding areas. He was a dedicated substitute teacher for the Petersburg Public School System.
He had a big personality. He had a larger than life sense of humor which could brighten anyone's day. He was a loving father and grandfather. His grandchildren love their "Papa."
Those left to cherish his memories include his children, Takiyah Shands (Rickey) and Jarrod Hill (Porsha), and their mother, Hazel Hill; his grandchildren, Laquasia Cooper, Nasir Cooper, Najionna Coleman, Diamond Hill, Jarrod Hill, Jr. Krashayla Cooper, Ashley Shands, Emonee Cooper, Raekwon Davis and Markiest Davis; six great grandchildren, Ryleigh Cooper, Aubrey Lankford, Tariq Walker, TraQuan Mosby, Travis Mosby, Jr., Travaris Mosby and Kaiden Davis; one sister, Jane Brown (James); two brothers, Joseph Hill (Melvena) and Donald Hill (Andria); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and a devoted friend, Brenda Harville.
Service will be held 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019