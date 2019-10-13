|
Floyd Robert Sheppard, 88, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Prince George, he was the son of the late William F. Sheppard and Sarah Bost Sheppard. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Sheppard and Wilbur Sheppard; four sisters, Thelma Lee, Mildred Pennington, Elizabeth Evans, and Doris Dudley.
Floyd proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was employed with Hercules, retiring after more than 30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed spending time in his garden. He was a life-long member of the National Rifle Association. Floyd even raised AKC Beagles as a hobby. He had a bright sense of humor and enjoyed laughing. Most of all, he loved his family with all his heart.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Minnie Sizemore "Mickey" Sheppard; two daughters, Joanne Perkinson (Mike) of Prince George, and Leslie Peters (John) of Church Road; four grandchildren, Joshua Perkinson of Prince George, Sarah Kaspar (David) of Prince George, Michael Jones (Kayla) of Chester, and Amanda Peters of Victoria; five great-grandchildren, Gabriel McCray, Jonah Kaspar, Liam Kaspar, Emmaleigh Kaspar, and Timothy Jones; and numerous devoted nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019