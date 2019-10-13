Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FLOYD SHEPPARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLOYD R. SHEPPARD


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLOYD R. SHEPPARD Obituary
Floyd Robert Sheppard, 88, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Prince George, he was the son of the late William F. Sheppard and Sarah Bost Sheppard. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Sheppard and Wilbur Sheppard; four sisters, Thelma Lee, Mildred Pennington, Elizabeth Evans, and Doris Dudley.

Floyd proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was employed with Hercules, retiring after more than 30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed spending time in his garden. He was a life-long member of the National Rifle Association. Floyd even raised AKC Beagles as a hobby. He had a bright sense of humor and enjoyed laughing. Most of all, he loved his family with all his heart.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Minnie Sizemore "Mickey" Sheppard; two daughters, Joanne Perkinson (Mike) of Prince George, and Leslie Peters (John) of Church Road; four grandchildren, Joshua Perkinson of Prince George, Sarah Kaspar (David) of Prince George, Michael Jones (Kayla) of Chester, and Amanda Peters of Victoria; five great-grandchildren, Gabriel McCray, Jonah Kaspar, Liam Kaspar, Emmaleigh Kaspar, and Timothy Jones; and numerous devoted nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLOYD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now