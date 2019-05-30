|
Mrs. Frances Arlene Jackson of 707 Deer Run Road, Callao, VA (formerly of 136 Seaboard Street, Petersburg, VA), entered into eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical Center after a brief illness on Friday, May 24, 2019. Mrs. Jackson was born February 20, 1947, to the late Hugh and Estelle Wyatt Sr. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Janet "Net" Baker and one brother, Hugh "Sonny" Wyatt Jr. She was the wife of the late Reverend Milton E. Jackson whom she wed in 1998.
Mrs. Jackson was employed with the Commonwealth of Virginia for 30 plus years, starting at Central State Hospital in Petersburg, VA, and the remaining of her employment with Haynesville Correctional Center in Heathsville, VA, until her retirement in 2004.
She worshiped alongside her husband Rev. Jackson at the First Lady of Lively Hope Baptist Church in Callao, VA, and later at Beulah Baptist Church in Lively, VA, until his passing in 2015. She was an active member in both churches and was always willing to lend a helping hand. In her years of retirement, she enjoyed shopping, couponing, chatting on the telephone and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, especially Jordan, Jada and Tehonesty, who would spend every summer with her and were close to her.
Mrs. Jackson leaves to forever cherish her memories: three sons, David C. Briggs Jr. of Savannah, GA, Jeffrey L. Briggs (Lisa) of New Market, VA and Jonathan U. Jackson of Abilene, TX; one daughter, Tywanda Briggs-Alston (Elvin) of Petersburg, VA; eleven grandchildren, Kevin McKelly of Las Vegas, NV, Zachary Briggs (Natasha) of Ft. Riley, KS, Terrell Briggs (DeAndrea) of Savannah, GA, Jazmine Briggs of Savannah, GA, Nicquelle Clayborne of Callao, VA, Aniqua Clayborne of Petersburg, VA, Emony and Tehonesty Clayborne both of New Market, VA and last but certainly not least Darian, Jordan and Jada Alston, all of Petersburg, VA; six great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Xavier, Amaya, Alexis, Ceiana and Layla Marie; a devoted friend, Doris Carter Lee; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to the staff of Dinwiddie Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Southside Regional Medical Center 4th and 5th floors staff and also At Home Care Hospice for their outstanding, kind and compassionate care of our loved one.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Edward L. Fox III, eulogist. The interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA
