Ms. Frances Ann Thomas, age 70, of Lawrence, MA, departed her life peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at John Randolph Medical Center in the care of Kindred Hospice.
Frances was born in Petersburg, VA, to William Thomas and Viola Thomas. Frances spent most of her adult life in Massachusetts prior to moving back to Virginia in 2019 to be with her children.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Viola Jones, Mary Thomas, William Thomas, Jr. and Theodore Jones. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, J. J. Thomas.
Frances enjoyed doing puzzles and crossword puzzles books while watching Judge Judy, Wheel of Fortune and Lifetime. She also enjoyed spending time with her very large family at various family gatherings. Frances had a sassy attitude with a "tell you like it is personality," in which she was loved for. She would cuss you out but, people who knew her didn't take it personal because that was how she expressed her love.
She leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Christopher and his wife Jennifer of Hopewell, VA, and one daughter, Angela Thomas Van DerVeer of Hopewell, VA. Frances also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, Kiara, Khiry, Malik, Makaesjah, Jakhii, Vaneicia, Jaylin, Jarrett, Corrine, Daeshon and Ny'zaiah; four great grandchildren, Nariyah, Kaiden, Jathen and Zariah; one brother, Aubrey Thomas of Lawrence, MA; two sisters, Victoria Thomas and Shirley Christie, both of Methuen, MA; devoted nephews, Roderick , Andre and Frederick Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was loved by all and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 25, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020