Frances Auders Perkins Norris, 78, of Chesterfield, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late William Hubbard Auders and Jere Goddere Perkins. She was also preceded in death by her step-father, John F. Perkins; first husband, Joseph Webb, Jr.; second husband, Robert A. Norris; and aunts, Harriette Peters and Eva Auders Addison. Ms. Norris was a graduate of Petersburg High School, class of 1960. She worked in Civil Service with Defense General Supply Center (Bellwood), retiring after many years of service. In her spare time she enjoyed tracing her genealogy and chatting on facebook. Most of all, she was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was also cat-mom to Kitty and Smokey. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Michael Norris, Ryan Norris (Merry), and Vickie Norris Mitchell (David); grandchildren, Erica Norris Ali (Taj), Richard Cody Norris (Camila), Anna Grace Mitchell, Cari Elisabeth Mitchell, and Matthew Ryan Norris; siblings, Cheryl Perkins Hodges (David), Madlin Auders Bare, Charles Auders, Don Auders, and Bill Auders.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019