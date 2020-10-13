1/
FRANCES DIANE SLAUGHTER SLAYTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Diane Slaughter Slayton, 62, of Chester, VA, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born on December 8, 1957 in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy Slaughter. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Slayton; and her brother, L.M. Slaughter. She is survived by her mother, Helen Slaughter; daughter, Jennifer S. Lloyd and husband, Jeffrey; grandsons, Braden and Landon Maxwell; sisters, Darlene Dameron, and Lynn Thomas; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Diane was a loving mother, grandmother and devoted wife. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved