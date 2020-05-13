|
|
On Sunday, May 10, 2020, our hearts were saddened when Ms. Frances Dillard, quietly transitioned from life to reward. She was born to the late Pleasant and Bessie Harrison. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Little Mount Baptist Church in Disputanta, VA, until her health declined. There she was a member of the Flower Ministry. She retired from Titmus Optical.
She was a quite spirited, beautiful woman who loved the Lord and her family. She will surely be missed by all who knew her. Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roosevelt Dillard Sr.; three sisters, Pinkie Gregory, Bernice Burrow, and Luginia "Bobby" Harrison; four brothers, Joseph, Walter, Randolph, and Robert Harrison.
Frances leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Jacqueline Bastian of Denver, CO; sons, Lloyd Harrison, Roosevelt Dillard Jr. (Donna), and Ruxston Dillard; five grandsons, Earl Bastian Jr., and Chris Bastian of Denver, CO, Rashard Thurman of Atlanta, GA, Roosevelt Dillard III, and Deon Dillard of Chesterfield, VA; and a loving sister, Louise Burrow; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Elvera Harrison of New York and Susie Barnes of Philadelphia; brother in law, Robert Burrow Sr., Petersburg, VA; a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great, great-nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Encompass Health and nieces, Linda Allen and Karen Jones, for your dedicated service.
A Private Service for Mrs. Frances Dillard will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Joseph M. Johnson Chapel with Reverend Charles Davis, Pastor, eulogist. Entombment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from May 13 to May 14, 2020