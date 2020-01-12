Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Matoaca Baptist
6409 River Road
S. Chesterfield,, VA
View Map
FRANCES G. REDD Obituary
Frances Gee Redd, 90 of Dinwiddie passed away peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was born January 28, 1929 to the late George W. and Henrietta Gee. Frances was also preceded in death by husband, Jack R. Redd and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by two sons, Wayne Chappell (Pat Cornett) and Dennis Chappell (Cheryl); two stepchildren, Anita and Crawford; two grandsons, Phillip Chappell (Golf) and Jonathan Chappell (Mandy); one granddaughter, Bethany Kennedy (Brian); five great-grandchildren; and many loving nephews. Frances was a life-long member of Matoaca Baptist where she played the organ. Her grandchildren and nephews lovingly referred to her as Mammaw and Sona respectively. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Matoaca Baptist, 6409 River Road, S. Chesterfield, VA 23803. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George, Virginia. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
