|
|
Frances Gail Holloway, 67, of Colonial Heights, Va., was called home peacefully May 1, 2020. Frances (Nanny) was a devoted partner of 31 years to Wayne Kiser; amazing Nanny to Keith Richardson (Lauren), Jake Holloway, Amber Holloway and Jesse Holloway (Danielle); great-grandmother to Jace Medina and Emmett Richardson. She is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Trueman; mother, Catherine Trueman; siblings William, George, John, Betty and Harry Trueman; and daughters, Sharon and Karen Holloway; and great-granddaughter, Lacey Holloway. Frances, born January 2, 1953, in Richmond, Va., was a tiny titan, with a firecracker personality and the biggest heart. Frances enjoyed spending time with all her family, loving on all her grand kids and sitting outside whenever she could with Wayne, dog Dakota and a crisp cold Bud Light. She had a love for Red Lobster, Lifetime movies and a respect for Jimmy Swaggart where she never missed a service each Sunday. Frances' memory will live on through countless tales of moments with her no-filter, fearless, loving self. There will be a gathering of family and friends to be determined at a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 6 to May 7, 2020