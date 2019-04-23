|
Frances Leabhart Driggers, 89, of Colonial Heights passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her home. Born February 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Ned Samuel and Christine Guilliams Bennett, and was also preceded in death by her brother, William Bennett. She was a member of The Heights Baptist Church in Colonial Heights.
Frances is survived by her children, Patricia Leabhart Sheppard, Jack Dale Leabhart, Jr., Dwight David Leabhart (Cindy), Shelby Leabhart Harper (Chris), Charles Allen Leabhart; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and other extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019