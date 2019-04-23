Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES DRIGGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES LEABHART DRIGGERS


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
FRANCES LEABHART DRIGGERS Obituary
Frances Leabhart Driggers, 89, of Colonial Heights passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her home. Born February 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Ned Samuel and Christine Guilliams Bennett, and was also preceded in death by her brother, William Bennett. She was a member of The Heights Baptist Church in Colonial Heights.
Frances is survived by her children, Patricia Leabhart Sheppard, Jack Dale Leabhart, Jr., Dwight David Leabhart (Cindy), Shelby Leabhart Harper (Chris), Charles Allen Leabhart; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and other extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now