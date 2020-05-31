Frances Lee Bostic, 78, of Chesterfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born and raised in Petersburg, VA, on Culpepper Ave. to the late Joseph Quicke and Margaret Powers Quicke. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hugh Ray Bostic; daughter, Patricia Bostic; and son, Joseph Bostic. She is survived by daughters, Theresa Goodwin and devoted son-in-law (Robert), Becky Bostic, Melissa Bostic, and Kristy Armstrong; devoted sisters, Ora Mae Shore and Martha "Tiny" Quicke Joyner; devoted granddaughters, Ashley Bostic and Emily Isley; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.