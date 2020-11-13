1/1
FRANCES MYERS
Frances (Rush) Myers, 73, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Myers, a brother, Tom Rush, and her parents. Frances is survived by her son, William Boyd; daughter, Renee Gilchrist (Martin); grandchildren, William Boyd, Jessica Gilchrist, Orrin Gilchrist, Francis Boyd, Ragan Gilchrist; three great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Meadows (Gene); cousin, Scott Meadows; as well as numberless extended family and friends. A public visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Sons Hopewell Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Please feel free to share your favorite memories or condolences on www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Sons Hopewell Chapel
NOV
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Sons Hopewell Chapel
