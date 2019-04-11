|
Frances Perry-Smith, formerly of the Blandford Community, quietly transitioned into her heavenly assignment on April 7, 2019. Frances served in the military from 1979 to 1995 and retired as a Captain. Frances served in the Petersburg Public School system for ten years and later taught in Charles City Public Schools where she retired in 2017.
Frances leaves to cherish her memories: two children, a daughter, Faith Smith (Sean Smith) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and a son, Frank Smith of Petersburg, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry St., Petersburg, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019