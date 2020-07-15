Mrs. Frances S. Branch of South Chesterfield, VA, transitioned from labor to reward on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the residence of her daughter. She was born March 26, 1950, to the late Roger Roosevelt Clanton, Sr. and Bessie Moss Clanton in Dinwiddie County, VA.
Frances was educated in the Dinwiddie County Public School System, Dinwiddie, VA. She retired from working at Ft. Lee Billeting, Ft. Lee, VA, after 29 years of faithful service. Frances was baptized at an early age at Little Zion Baptist Church, Carson, VA, and remained a faithful member until moving her membership to Union Grove Baptist Church, Chesterfield, VA. While at Union Grove Baptist Church, Frances was a very active member serving on several ministries to include: Usher Ministry, Women's Ministry, Hospitality Ministry and the Revival Committee until her health declined.
Frances loved praising God. She was a great cook and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen cooking and preparing delicious meals and desserts. Frances took pleasure in ordering from (Finger Hut). She loved taking care of her family. Some of favorite sayings were: "Get on One Accord!", "Hit Your Knees and Pray!" and "Pray for your Enemies!" Frances went above and beyond to help ANYBODY. She will truly be missed.
Along with her parents, Frances was predeceased by her brother, Roger Roosevelt (Bubba) Clanton, Jr. and sister, Mary (Eva) Lewis.
Frances leaves to cherish her many memories her devoted husband, George H. Branch, Jr.; only child, Sherry Brooks (Louise); step-children, Diane Jackson (Rodney), George H. Branch, III (Monica), Brian (BB) Branch (Tracy) and Pamela Wilson; two granddaughters, Tara Raines-Abraham (Vidole) and Kiera Raines; two great grandchildren, DeNari Abraham and Jordyn (Boo Boo) Baker; nineteen step grandchildren; two sisters, Gracy Robinson (Ray) and Shirley Clanton (Rodney); three brothers, Joseph (Barry White) Clanton (Shirley), Glenn Clanton (Juanita) and Ronald (Ronnie/Piper) Clanton; devoted aunt, Eunice (Aunt Dina) Parham; uncle, Walter Clanton of NY; sister-in-law, Candis Watkins (Harry); brothers-in-law, Juel Branch,Sr., William Branch, Sr., and Bruce Branch; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to include devoted Rosa Hall, Irene Mason (Rena) Lucy Walker, Margaret Hinton and Sheree Harris.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 1:00 P.M., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple, 1601 Youngs Road, Petersburg, VA, where the Pastor is Dr. Suzie Y. Wright and Rev. Dr. William E. Johnson, III, Pastor of Union Grove Baptist Church, S. Chesterfield, VA officiating. Interment to follow in the Branch Family Cemetery, S. Chesterfield, VA. The service will be live streamed. Public viewing for Mrs. Branch will be Friday, July 17, 2020, from 9:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M.
The family is being served by professional staff of Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St. Petersburg, VA (804) 324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director. www.fisherhayesfuneralhome.com