J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Blandford Cemetery
Petersburg, VA
FRANCES SPAIN LINGERFELT


1928 - 2020
Frances Spain Lingerfelt, 91, of N. Dinwiddie, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James Neal Spain and Bernice Eugene Cornett Spain. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alex Edward Lingerfelt, Retired Chief of the Namozine Volunteer Fire Department and longtime employee of the Progress-Index Newspaper; and nephew, Steven L. Avery. Mrs. Lingerfelt was a graduate of Petersburg High School. She was employed with F.W. Woolworth where she worked for many years. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by a brother, Neil R. Spain; nephews, David N. Spain (Linda), Stephen G. Spain (Lisa), Kenneth M. Chitty (Laura), Richard H. Avery, Jr. (Lou Ann), and Franklin Lingerfelt; nieces, Holly C. Fahed (Mark) and Caroline Lingerfelt; great-nephews, Patrick Spain and Andrew Avery; great-nieces, Abigail Avery, Alexandra Avery, and Charlotte Fahed; friend, caregiver, and cat bird sister, Mae Frances Roney; and sisters-in-law, Lois Avery and Clara Chitty. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Grace Hospice, 7229 Forest Ave, Suite 213 Richmond, VA 23226. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 24, 2020
