Mrs. Frances V. Lawson, 64, of 1525 Piper Square Drive, Apt. E, Hopewell, VA, departed this life March 23, 2019, at Johnston Willis Medical Center, Richmond, VA.
Frances was born July 4, 1954, in Surry, VA, to Frances Louise Brown and Edward Junior Brown. Frances gave her life to Christ at an early age. She graduated from Charleston Job Corp. for Women in 1971.
Frances was an active member of Blessed Hope Community Church, where she was an active member of the usher board and choir.
She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Jessie and Mary Saunders; paternal grandparents, Shadrack and Martha Brown; and her sister, Carolyn Brown.
Frances leaves to cherish her memory: two children, Lloyd Lawson (Elizabeth) and Ladale Thomas (Tamara); six grandchildren, Dennesh Jones, Jodecie Taylor, Aletha Lawson, Karma Feury, Jasmine Thomas and Jasion Thomas; two great grandchildren, Zavion and Zyaire Jones; one god-child, Robin White; sister, Phyliss Brown; four brothers, Edward Brown, Lorenzo Brown (Shelia), Calvin Brown (Barbara) and Alton Brown (Connie); nieces and nephews, Lesaux Brown, Calvin Brown, Edric Brown, Keeyetta Brown, Katelyn Brown, Shantell Brown, Shaniel Brown, Alton Brown, Jr, Lona Stills, Lance Stills, Keith Stills and Kyle Stills; seven aunts and five uncles, devoted Gladys Harris (Calvin) and Shedrack Brown (Geraldine); devoted friends, Albert Thomas, Angela Russell, Ernestine Harris, Gayle Coy and Andrea Grey; a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Blessed Hope Community Church, 6899 Lakepoint Drive, Prince George, VA, Bishop Charles Wiley, Pastor. The interment will be private.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019