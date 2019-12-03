|
Frances Virginia Johnson Tucker age 71, quietly transitioned from labor to reward at her residence, 10922 Doyle Boulevard, McKenney,Virginia; surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 16, 1948, to the late Elnora Johnson Smith.
Frances accepted Christ at an early age, and was baptized at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Dinwiddie; and later moved her membership to First Baptist Church, McKenney, where she was a faithful member until her illness prevented her attending service. She was a 1967 graduate of Southside High School. Upon graduation, she moved to New York where she worked in several capacities; she then returned to her beloved home McKenney and met the love of her life Wilbur I. Tucker Sr. of whom she was married to for over 45 years. Frances was a caregiver by nature. She retired from the Southside Virginia Training Center with over 30 years of service and after her retirement from there she went on to work as an Adult Aide with Adult Healthcare Solutions and was currently working as a Bus Aide for Dinwiddie County Public Schools transportation department.
Frances was a devoted member of First Baptist Church, dedicating her talents to numerous ministries, Choirs to include the Gospel Ensemble, the Adult Choirs and the Praise Team. She was a member of the Usher Ministry and the Women of Worship. For the past three years she was dedicated to the growth of our community youth as a member of the Summer Enrichment Guidance Team, her service to God was invaluable.
Leaving memories of a life cherished to her devoted husband, Wilbur I. Tucker, Sr.; a son, whom she lived for Wilbur I. Tucker, Jr.; two grandsons, Jamari Tucker and Marquez Tucker of Chesterfield, Virginia; two sisters, Mary Alice Hawthorne (Ovan) of North Park, Florida, and Cassondre C. Smith of McKenney, Virginia; two brothers, Albert Johnson (Annette) of Stratford, Connecticut, and James "Red" Johnson of McKenney, Virginia; three sisters-in-law, Carol T. Jones and Bernice L. Tucker, both of McKenney, Virginia, and Patricia T. Batts (William) of New Haven, Connecticut; one brother in-law, Charles C. Tucker(Wanda) of Chesterfield, Virginia; three aunts, Annie P. Coleman, Alice J. Smith and Clarice Goodwyn, all of McKenney, Virginia; one uncle, Herbert H. Smith (Helen) of Vacaville, California; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins all of whom will hold her forever in their hearts; devoted, her sisters-in-love, Wanda Thomas, Georgia Moore and Rev. Dr. Wanda Wallace-Tucker.
Services for Frances will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Big Bethel Baptist Church, McKenney, with the Rev. Dr. Wanda Wallace-Tucker officiating and the Rev. Alvin J. Gurley, eulogizing. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Online Tributes can be left at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
The Family has entrusted their memories to the care of the W.L. Fields Funeral Home, 10814 Doyle Boulevard, McKenney, Virginia 23872, W. Lamonte Fields, manager. www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019