Francis (Frank) Lee Bell, 74, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. Frank was a proud Vietnam Veteran, serving two tours. One as a Combat Medic from 1966 to 1967 and the second as a Vet Tech from 1968 to 1969. He retired from the US Postal Service in 2007. He was a huge Dale Ernhardt fan and a jokester who was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by the love of his life Sherry Martinson; daughter and son-in-law Theresa and Jeff Bracewell; son Paul Bell; grandchildren Jeffery and Sarah Bracewell and Ryan Bell; brothers-in-law Mike Martinson (Linda), Don Martinson (Lisa), and Bob McDaniel; dear friend Alan Abbey; his newly found family, the Corrells; his 1st Med Brothers from his first tour in Vietnam; numerous cousins; his Aunt Barbara Klawitter; and many friends from American Legion Post 2 and 284 and VFW Post 5337. He was preceded in death by his parents Betty Joan Bell and Paul Richard Correll, beloved Grandmother Alice Neal, uncle Mike Neal , and cousin Ronnie Neal. Frank was an awesome Poppy to his grandkids whom he loved dearly and was so very proud of. He was a fun guy to be around and would sure make you laugh. He was devoted to and took great care of those of us he loved. We loved him so and will miss him deeply. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Internment will be private.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 27 to May 28, 2020