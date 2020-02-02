Home

FRANCIS LEE CALFEE


1929 - 2020
FRANCIS LEE CALFEE Obituary
Francis Lee Calfee, 91, of S. Chesterfield, passed away on Thursday, February 30, 2020. He was the son of the late Maurice Gray Calfee and Celeslie Jones Calfee. He was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, and 5 sisters. He is survived by his son, Kevin Calfee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mr. Calfee attended Virginia State University. He Pledged Phi Beta Sigma and was inducted into the Virginia State University Sports Hall of Fame in 1994. He served as Dean of Students at the University from 1959 – 1990. He retired after 31 years of service. He also served as a member of the Crime Stoppers of Colonial Heights. He will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to AMVETS National Service Foundation, 4647 Forbes Blvd. Lanham, MD 20706. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
