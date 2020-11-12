Francis?Livesay?Fenn,?96,?of?Monterey?passed?away?Monday, November 9, 2020?at?home?surrounded?by?family.
He?was?born?in?Prince?George?County,?August?26,?1924,?a?son?of?the?late?Beulah?(Livesay)?and?Samuel?Lawrence?Fenn.
A man with great faith, Mr. Fenn was a member, Sunday school teacher and Elder at Monterey Presbyterian Church, as well as a member of Woodlawn Presbyterian Church. A proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mr. Fenn served aboard the USS Bowers during World War II. Mr. Fenn was employed with Hercules Powder Co. and retired as a maintenance supervisor after nearly 40 years of service.
Following his retirement he and his wife moved to Monterey where he served as a 17-year member of Monterey Town Council, former vice mayor and was instrumental in the creation of the town's current water treatment plant. Additionally, Mr. Fenn was a long-standing member of the Monterey Lions Club.
As a young man, Francis played semi-pro baseball, fast-pitch softball and enjoyed hunting quail with his reliable English Setters. Above all, Mr. Fenn will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and a man with a vision.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Dolores L. Fenn; brothers, Albert and Ronald Fenn; and sisters, Charlotte Meier and Goldie McChesney.
Mr. Fenn?is?survived?by?daughter,?Nada?McLauchlin and Rob LaPrade?of?Hopewell;?son,?Mickey?Fenn and special friend, Linda Tawney of?Monterey;?three?grandchildren,?Christy and Earl?McNew?of?Hopewell,?Aaron?and Amanda Fenn of Virginia Beach and?Zachary?and Lauren Fenn?of?Grafton, MA; ?as?well?as?five?great-grandchildren,?Cassidy?and?Cooper?McNew,?Rowen and Samuel Fenn, and?Riggs?and?Grayson?Fenn.
The family would like to thank his dedicated caregiver, Jennifer Campbell.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Monterey Presbyterian Church in the Pavilion, with pastor Rick Hill officiating. Additionally, a committal service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in Southlawn Memorial Park, Petersburg, Va. with Rev. Jeff Butler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, 1201 Blackstone Avenue, Hopewell, Va. 23860.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com.