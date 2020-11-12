1/1
FRANCIS LIVESAY FENN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis?Livesay?Fenn,?96,?of?Monterey?passed?away?Monday, November 9, 2020?at?home?surrounded?by?family.
He?was?born?in?Prince?George?County,?August?26,?1924,?a?son?of?the?late?Beulah?(Livesay)?and?Samuel?Lawrence?Fenn.
A man with great faith, Mr. Fenn was a member, Sunday school teacher and Elder at Monterey Presbyterian Church, as well as a member of Woodlawn Presbyterian Church. A proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mr. Fenn served aboard the USS Bowers during World War II. Mr. Fenn was employed with Hercules Powder Co. and retired as a maintenance supervisor after nearly 40 years of service.
Following his retirement he and his wife moved to Monterey where he served as a 17-year member of Monterey Town Council, former vice mayor and was instrumental in the creation of the town's current water treatment plant. Additionally, Mr. Fenn was a long-standing member of the Monterey Lions Club.
As a young man, Francis played semi-pro baseball, fast-pitch softball and enjoyed hunting quail with his reliable English Setters. Above all, Mr. Fenn will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and a man with a vision.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Dolores L. Fenn; brothers, Albert and Ronald Fenn; and sisters, Charlotte Meier and Goldie McChesney.
Mr. Fenn?is?survived?by?daughter,?Nada?McLauchlin and Rob LaPrade?of?Hopewell;?son,?Mickey?Fenn and special friend, Linda Tawney of?Monterey;?three?grandchildren,?Christy and Earl?McNew?of?Hopewell,?Aaron?and Amanda Fenn of Virginia Beach and?Zachary?and Lauren Fenn?of?Grafton, MA; ?as?well?as?five?great-grandchildren,?Cassidy?and?Cooper?McNew,?Rowen and Samuel Fenn, and?Riggs?and?Grayson?Fenn.
The family would like to thank his dedicated caregiver, Jennifer Campbell.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Monterey Presbyterian Church in the Pavilion, with pastor Rick Hill officiating. Additionally, a committal service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in Southlawn Memorial Park, Petersburg, Va. with Rev. Jeff Butler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, 1201 Blackstone Avenue, Hopewell, Va. 23860.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Obaugh Funeral Home Inc
8739 Highland Turnpike
Mc Dowell, VA 24458
(540) 396-3451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Obaugh Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved