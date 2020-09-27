1/1
FRANK A GODWIN
1936 - 2020
Frank A. Godwin, 84, of Colonial Heights, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.
He was born on May 3, 1936 in Lumberton, North Carolina to the late Titus and Aline Godwin Locklear. Frank was a member of Second Chance Baptist Church and was a member of the Lumbee Indian Tribe. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in May of 1993. After retirement he worked until the age of 75 landscaping for the Bank of McKenney. His retirement included repairing lawnmowers and weed eaters out of his garage and sharing his love of music with everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fletcher Locklear; sisters, Joyce Locklear and Artis Scott; and daughters, Andrea Godwin Kelly and Stephanie Godwin.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carol Godwin; children, Terry Godwin of California, Melissa Snellings (Ronald) of Dinwiddie, and Jennifer Lewis (Kevin) of Prince George; stepson, William Anspach III (Stacey) of Dinwiddie; grandchildren, Stephanie Rowland (Josh), Matthew Miller, Cameron Ward, Keegan Lewis, Shannon Cummings, Todd Anspach, and Teagan Anspach; great-grandchildren, Penny and Gideon Rowland; sister, Therly Mae Scott of Lumberton; and brother, Belton Locklear Jr. of Lumberton.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. His remains will rest from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Reposing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
OCT
1
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
