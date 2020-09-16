On September 6, 2020, Retired Col. Frank J. Preston Sr. US Army received his Heavenly Wings.



The homegoing service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Howell Funeral Home located at 10220 Guilford Road, Jessup, MD 20794. There will be a Public viewing held from 2-3 PM. A private ceremony for family and designated guests will immediately follow at 3 PM. In consideration of the current COVID-19 Pandemic, CDC recommended guidelines will be observed to include mask and social distancing. The ceremony will be made available via live stream and Zoom for public viewing.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Col. (Ret) Frank J. Preston Scholarship Fund in support of the Meade H.S. JROTC Alumni Association. Donations can be submitted via cash app to $donrichyoung.



For more information locally, you may contact Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

