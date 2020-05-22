|
|
Mr. Frank Johnson, Jr., resident of 1420 Clarkson Road, Apt. D, Richmond, VA, transformed from one life to another on Monday, May 18 , 2020. Frank was born March 6, 1960, to the late Mother Eula Mae and Frank Johnson, Sr. He was currently employed by Rivershealth in Dinwiddie,VA.
He is survived by his wife of five years, Gbemisola Elizabeth Johnson; daughters, Eulanda Johnson (Tre) of Prince George, VA, Desiree Epps, Diamonique Epps (Rasean) and Alicia D. Gray, all of Hopewell, VA and Victoria Johnson of Fredericksburg, VA; sons, Donte Epps (Reyes) of Riversdale, CA, Army SPC Mikale Harris (Tiana) of Ft. Eustis, VA, and Christian Johnson of Prince George, VA; grandchildren, Rasean Lane Jr, Ava D. Epps, Raelyn Nicole Lane, and Malachi Harris; sisters, Delores McFadden (Mac) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Valda Mason of Richmond, VA; brothers, Johnny Johnson (Jackie) of Dinwiddie, VA, and Walter Miller of Hopewell, VA; sister-in-law, Patricia Miller of Petersburg, VA; brother-in-law, Shawn Green of Prince George, VA; god-parents, Bishop Cornelius White and Mother Gertrude White; god-sons, Michael Ryan and Negail Natiel, both of Petersburg,VA.
Frank was educated in the Sussex County Public Schools, class of 1979, with many track & field awards and recognition. Frank later joined the United States Air Force. He enjoyed trucking, fishing, cooking, traveling, laughing, playing cards and old school music he was an avid Miami Dolphins fan.
He was employed at Industrial Galvanizers Petersburg, VA, Walmart Distribution Center, Southside Regional Medical Center, Richardson Cab Company, Waste Management and had a 15 year career in the mental health field.
Frank accepted Christ at a early age grew up in Refuge Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ under the leadership of Bishop Floyd Hill. He later joined New Zion International Ministries under the leadership of Elder Leonard Davis, Sr. Frank also attended United Fellowship under the leadership of Pastor Jack Jones, Sr. and then joined Mount Pleasant Evangelistic Church under the Leadership of Pastor Arnold L. Friend, Jr. Frank helped to birth SRS Outreach Ministries in 2000. He enjoyed helping others.
He leaves precious memories with close friends, Elder Terronda Green (Tee), Leslie Rhodes, Angela Cross, "Franklin," Kenneth Smith, Black, Min. Larry Cherry and family, Deacon Al Jefferson and family, James Melvin Procise, Rueben Lee Flowers, Jr., Shirl Stith, Velena Bates, Critia Moody, Isaac and Becky McKay, Jess Sites, Daphne Easter, Wendy Viverette, Angie Beattie, Larry Brown and the entire Tri-City Community Outreach.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the Chapel of J M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Family and friends are asked to assemble 10:00 A.M., the day of the service at the home of his daughter, Eulanda Johnson, 6028 Chinquapin Circle, Prince George VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
