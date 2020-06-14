FRANK L. RAIGNS
On Monday, June 1, 2020, Mr. Frank Lister Raigns, affectionally known to his family as Benny transitioned from this earthly realm to his heavenly home to reap the rewards of God's reward. Thankfully, another one of God's angels got his wings.

Frank was born on October 21, 1944 in Scotland Neck, NC to the late Richard Wilson Raigns and the late Clover Louise Blanding Raigns. When he was a young boy, his family moved from North Carolina to Petersburg, VA. Frank joined the church at an early age. He was educated in the Petersburg Public School System where he excelled academically. While in school, he was inducted into the National Honor Society.

After graduating from high school, he lived in both Norfolk and Washington, DC. He held several jobs over the years. Among them were a short order cook, handyman, and lawn care. He eventually moved back to Petersburg where he lived until his passing.

Frank was intelligent, smart, kind hearted, very neat, very well organized, and friendly. He was an avid reader and didn't hesitate to research any subject that interested him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents, the late James and Elsie Blanding, his paternal grandparents, the late Richard and Lizzie Whitaker Raigns, and three brothers, Augusta, William H., and James Raigns.

Frank leaves to cherish his memory: brother, Charles L. "Mike" Raigns (Sharon) of Petersburg; three sisters, Evelyn Blondell Sykes of Washington, DC, Lizzie E. Raigns of Petersburg, and Deacon Phillisco R. Walker (Deacon Bobbie Walker) of Petersburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Phillisco and Bobbie diligently took care of Frank whenever he needed them,especially during his final illness.

Thoughts of Frank's life brings to mind a biblical passage quoting a message of perseverance from the Apostle Paul to Timothy:" I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith." (2 Timothy 4:7) His family and friends will miss him in this earthly realm, but as believers, we know that there is the promise of sweet reunion in heaven that is everlasting. Thomas More said it best, "Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal."

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Chapel of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, Dr. Gregory L. Williams, pastor, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1660 Dupuy Road, Petersburg, VA., officiating. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery. Family will assemble 10:30 a.m., at the chapel on the day of services.

Professional services have been entrusted to Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803, (804) 732-7841. www.blandfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
