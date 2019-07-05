Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
Interment
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
10300 Pridesville Road
Amelia, VA
FRANK M. QUIDATO


1933 - 2019
FRANK M. QUIDATO Obituary
SFC (Ret.) Frank McCarthy Quidato, 85, of Sutherland, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in Lala Lanao, Philippines, he was the son of the late Dalmatio Quidato and Vic McCarthy Quidato. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Dalmacio M. Quidato Jr., Sarah Rigler, Annie Kittilstvedt and George McCarthy Quidato. Mr. Quidato received a bachelor's degree in Criminology. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, retiring as SFC after many years of service. He was an active member of the Filipino American Association and in his spare time enjoyed fishing. He is survived by his beloved wife, Therese Quidato; son, Jeffrey Edd Quidato (Chrissy); daughter, Lisa Quidato Mistry (Sanjay); grandchildren, Ameera C. Mistry M.D., Vikshar Mistry and Ina M. Mistry; brother, James Quidato; sister, Agnes Bonner and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday July, 8, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 5 to July 6, 2019
