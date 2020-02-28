|
Frank Nealan Hale, 93, of North Dinwiddie, VA, died on 26 February 2020. Frank was raised in Church Road, VA, by his parents, the late William Sidney Hale and Lula Belle Baird Hale. His seven older siblings nicknamed him "Neboy" by which he was known his entire life. Frank was married to his beloved wife, Laura Maxine Reese Hale for 59 years. Frank was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Frank grew up working hard in his family's tobacco farm. In 1944, at 18, the Army drafted him for World War II. His Infantry division fought on the frontlines in Belgium and then on into Germany. His unit helped liberate the Nazi Concentration camps. Frank witnessed first-hand the horrors, brutality, destruction and human suffering caused by Hitler's evil and greed. After the Nazis surrender, his division ran "Displaced Persons" camps where concentration camp survivors were cared for and received aid in finding their families.
After returning home, Frank married Maxine and moved to Louisville, Kentucky to attend the United Television School. They returned to Dinwiddie County where he farmed and began working at Hercules Powder Plant. Frank retired from Hercules, 44 years later, as the Head Power House Engineer, without taking a single sick day. He served his community as an EMS volunteer, a member of the Gerow Ruritan Club and a served on the first Dinwiddie Water Board Authority. Frank was a dedicated Christian, serving the Lord as a devoted and hardworking member of Kenwood Methodist Church for 64 years. Frank served in numerous positions including head of the Trustees and took pride in mentoring Kenwood's new pastors.
Frank loved spending time with his family. He took great pride in the many interests and accomplishments of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an accomplished gardener and love sharing his wisdom and bounty from his garden.
Frank also enjoyed spending time with his friends, and in his later years, he especially enjoyed his early morning Hardees group.
In addition to his wife, Frank was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Caleb Todd Chandler. He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Ailstock (Alan) and Donna Mason (Willie); grandchildren, Nealan Chandler (Suzy), Todd Chandler (Katie), Aaron Chandler, Laura Hicks (Jonathan) and Anne Lester (Keith); nine great-grandchildren, Kaylyn Fowler (Joey), Nicole Chandler, Joel, Grace, Josiah, and Hope Chandler, Elizabeth, Wade and Philip Lester; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special dear friend, Joe Watson. Lastly, he dearly loved his two cats, Mike and Tigger who brought him great joy and comfort.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Kenwood United Methodist Church, 25200 Ritchie Ave, N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Kenwood United Methodist Church. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 28, 2020