|
|
Mr. Frankie D. Davis, 58, of 1526 Stark Street, Petersburg, Virginia, departed this life Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born to Ellis and Barbara Tucker.
Frankie was in the United States Army for four years. Later employed at Defense General Supply for three years. His simple pleasures included, cooking, being around friends and family, and helping others.
He was predeceased by Ellis Tucker, Jr., Samuel Davis, Keith Hansley and Byron Hansley.
He leaves to his memory, parents; children, Frankie Davis, Jr., Decaro Sydnore, Demario Sydnore, and Treyshawn Holcomb; eight grandchildren; brothers, sisters; host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., funeral director. Online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 15, 2019