|
|
Mr. Franklin Alphonzo Lipscomb, 65, affectionately known as "Ballie/Uncle Ballie" has earned his wings early Sunday morning, September 1, 2019, in the comfort of his home. Franklin was born September 19, 1953, as a twin (Fredrick) to the late Fred H. Lipscomb and Margaret H. Harris in Chesterfield VA.
Franklin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leroy Harris and James Harris; sisters, Shelia D.L. Thorpe and Carolyn J. Morton.
Franklin was known to be a fun loving guy and would do any everything he could to help out anyone. He was a jack-of- all-trades. Franklin worked as a construction worker for many years.
He love football and his favorite team was the Green Bay Packers. Franklin was an outdoors person that enjoyed sitting out in a yard cutting up with his friends and playing cards or just hanging out and enjoying the conversations. His favorite sayings was "kick your heels if you're happy" and "watch your mouth-save your teeth" a joy to know and being around him even in the midst of his physical illness fighting Cancer he never complained and continued to live on; to GOD be the Glory for blessing us with his love.
He leave to cherish his loving spirit: seven children, Franklin Fields, Derrell Thorpe, Martonio Easter, Jwanda Easter, Anthony Easter, Marcus Simms, and Nashan Lipscomb; two stepchildren, Qwanda Easter and Antonio Fitzgerald; several grandchildren; three brothers, his twin he loved beyond words and always wanted to be around, Fredrick Lipscomb (Gloria), Robert Harris of Petersburg, VA, and Kenneth Lipscomb of Palatka, FL; sisters, Roberta Buck of Petersburg, VA, and Marion Evan of Palatka FL; a host of nieces, devoted and his caretaker Cherry Morgan, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, close cousins and many friends especially the ones on G-Block Mr.Tanker, Yvonne, Faye, Carolyn; and his good buddies from Lamar Avenue Leroy, Simone, Ralph, Lima, Speedy, Maurice and Joe Lewis.
Special thanks to Johnston-Willis Radation & Oncology nurses and to Kindred Hospice Care nurses for giving him that special attention he needed.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
The family will assemble 1:30 p.m. at the funeral establishment the day of service.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019