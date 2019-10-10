|
On Monday, October 7, 2019, Franklin Nathaniel Bonner, 80, entered into eternal rest at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center. Franklin was born on January 15, 1939. His parents were Mary and Lee Smith of Stony Creek, Virginia. At an early age, he was baptized at Hunting Quarter Baptist Church in Stony Creek, however in 2002 his heart led him to become a member of Galilee Baptist Church where he worshiped until his health required him ongoing care at Battlefield Park Nursing Home in Petersburg, VA.
Franklin, better known affectionately as Nat, was a well known and loved resident of Stony Creek, where he worked as a farmer on his father's farm for many years. In addition to his work as a farmer, he intermittently worked with the State Department cutting grass along the highways of Sussex County and surrounding areas. Nat loved to travel and through his travels, he met his wife, the late Lucille Harris Bonner of Philadelphia. He was the father of five children, Kenneth Harris Bonner, Elizabeth Marie Massenburg (deceased), Patricia Lee Minor (Walter), James Nathan Anderson, and Monique Freeman Bonner.
From his slick talk to his creative dance moves, Nat had a fun, loving spirit and was a local favorite. His candor had a way of bringing joy and laughter to others in such an organic way, that it made him truly unforgettable.
Left to cherish his memory in addition to his children, Nat leaves behind a step-sister, Reather Smith Mason; 2 step-brothers, James Lawrence Massenburg and Roy Smith; devoted aunts, Odell Williams and Lou Green; 5 granddaughters, Michelle and Torie Bonner, Monica Henderson, Iyana Anderson and Andina Oquendo; 6 grandsons, Nathan and Gregory Bonner, Norman Lomax, III, Kenneth M. Bonner, Lavar Davis, and Jason Stamper; and 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
A funeral service for Franklin "Nat" Bonner will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA, (804)863-4411 with Rev. Kashawn Parker, eulogist.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be submitted to Patricia Minor in the care of Franklin Bonner and Family.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019