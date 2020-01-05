Home

FRANKLIN DAVIS
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
FRANKLIN R. DAVIS


1957 - 2020
FRANKLIN R. DAVIS Obituary
Mr. Franklin Roosevelt Davis, affectionately known as "Joe Louis", 62, of 1754 Lamar Avenue, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on December 28, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1957 to the late Charlie S. Davis and the late Nancy R. Davis. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother, James "Snake" Davis.

Joe Louis was the life of the party everywhere he went, one of his favorite sayings were, "I Love You Baby!"

He is survived by his six brothers, Willie Davis (Barbara) and John Davis (Donna) both of Dewitt, VA, Henry Davis (Tammy) of Dinwiddie, VA, Russell Davis (Angela) and Michael Davis (Karen) both of Petersburg, VA, and David Davis (Miriam) of McKenney, VA; seven sisters, Nancy D. Jones and Alfreda Davis both of Dewitt, VA; Pearl Davis, Mary Davis, Arlene Davis (Glenn), and Brenda Ridley (Alvin) all of Petersburg, VA, and Dorothy Davis (Willie) of Prince George, VA; three cousins raised as sisters, Monchessa Jackson of Maryland, Ulanda McBrayer of Georgia, and Phyllis King of Alexandria, VA; uncle, Willie Ridley of Prince George, VA; aunts, Pearl Williams of Petersburg, VA, Alease Jiggetts (Kevin) of Dinwiddie, VA, and Corrine Ridley of New York; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, among them Leroy Clarke, Samatha Davis and Rosetta Green, and the Wallace Family.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 P.M., Monday, January 6, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
