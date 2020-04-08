|
On Friday, April 3, 2020, Dr. Franklin Roosevelt Ampy, scholar, traveler, and gentleman, passed away at the age of 83. Franklin was born on June 22, 1936, in Dinwiddie, Virginia, to Preston and Beatrice Ampy.
From the humble beginnings of a tobacco farm, Franklin went on to have a life filled with and dedicated to higher education. He received his Bachelor's degree from Virginia State University. While attending VSU, Franklin pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. He then went on to conclude his education at the University of Oregon where he received a Master's degree and became Dr. Ampy when he received his PhD from there.
Franklin's passion for education and travel would take him all over the world. He taught for 6 years at the American University in Beirut Lebanon. While teaching in the Middle East, he used any free time he had to explore the world; there were only a handful of countries that he did not visit in his lifetime and he loved to talk about his travels. It was 1971 when Franklin landed at his final place of employment. Dr. Ampy taught at Howard University for 48 years. He was beloved and highly respected by his colleagues and the students of the University. He retired from the Biology department after the spring semester in 2019.
Franklin was also a faithful member of Saint Luke's Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. He was a member for over 40 years and participated each Sunday in the accounting of the offering. Many of the members of his church as well as colleagues from Howard visited him regularly in his retirement. From St. Luke's, Paula Singleton and Araba Harris were faithful visitors. From Howard, Uvetta Dozier and Mary Ayuk were daily colleagues at work for years and regular visitors in retirement. Also, Saleem Abdul-Mateen was a faithful caretaker, confidant, and friend.
Franklin (Bro as he was called by his family) was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and compassionate spirit.
Franklin was preceded in death by his father, Preston, and his mother, Beatrice. Also, proceeding him in death was his brother, Calvin "Mack" Ampy (Ruby) and his sister, Delores Walker (William). Franklin is survived by two siblings, Charles "Cookie" Ampy (Marion) and Vivian Ampy (Mick), and 7 nieces and nephews (Ricky, Troy, Donahue, Gary, Stephanie, Tisa, and devoted nephew Kenneth).
Given the times we currently face, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020