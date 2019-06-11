|
|
Mr. Fred B. Wilson Sr., 75, of Petersburg, VA, peacefully departed this life on Friday, June 7, 2019, after a six-year struggle with end stage kidney disease and Alzheimer's. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred W. and Mary P. Wilson.
Surviving are his devoted wife, Ernestine Gregory Wilson; children, Fred B. Jr. (Lisa) of Powder Springs, GA, Corey of Atlanta, GA and Crystal Richardson (Dexter); siblings, Gerri Gaines (Anthony), Lillie Crockett (George), Calvin (Carol) and James (Linda), both of Conyers, GA; one uncle, McKinley Parker of Vauxhall, NJ; a host of other relatives and numerous friends.
Fred was a graduate of Luther H. Foster High School, Class of 1961 in Nottoway County and Virginia State College (University). Fred graduated from OCS in Ft. Belvoir, VA, in 1968, and entered the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired from the 380th Division, U.S. Army Reserves with the rank of Major after having served Honorably in the U.S. and abroad for more than 20 years.
He was a hard worker who in his younger years always held down at least two jobs. He was employed as a supervisor at Brown & Williams Tobacco Company, and also had a three-year stint of active duty service at the Pentagon, retiring as BOIP/MARC Section Chief after having given 25 years of civilian service in the Department of the Army, Fort Lee, VA.
A community servant who for twenty-two years served as a member of the Petersburg City School Board, twice as chair, where he gave his all to the students, parents, teachers, administrators and fellow board members. He retired from the school board on December 5, 2012.
For many years, from September through May, Fred worked with other dedicated citizens as a member of the Petersburg High School Booster's Club soliciting sponsors, sealing deals to get the best bingo supplies or calling bingo for the citizens who supported the effort. For as long as he could, Fred was working for the cause: the enrichment of the lives of the children of Petersburg.
Fred was a Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., where he served as Polemarch; the Beaux-Twenty Club honored him with their President's Award and the Nu Omicron Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. honored him with its Legacy Award in Education. While serving as President of GPAAA of VSU in 1982, the chapter presented VSU with its highest monetary contribution.
Until his health failed, Fred was an active member of Gillfield Baptist Church, Petersburg, where he served honorably as Scout Master of Troop 100, as a member of the Finance Ministry, as a Teller and as a charter member of Gillfield's Gospel Choir.
As a supporter of his beloved grandchildren, "G-Pop" could be found in deep conversation with Jasmine as she shared with him her escapades of flying all over the world as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines, cheering for Fred Benjamin and Avery at their baseball games in the Georgia sun, locally, for Myles at a basketball or football game and smiling broadly as he watched his Princess Ryann at a performance of the Richmond Ballet.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons Jr., Pastor. The interment at Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the funeral establishment, where services by Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity Inc. and Connecting Links will be offered.
In lieu of floral arrangements, contributions may be mailed to the newly established Fred B. Wilson Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3523, Petersburg, VA 23805, in memory of Fred B. Wilson Sr. to benefit a graduating senior at Petersburg High School.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 11 to June 12, 2019