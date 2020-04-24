|
Fred Fitzgerald Ragsdale, (affectionately known as Javis), of 19614 Manson Church Road, McKenney, Virginia, peacefully transitioned from earth to Glory, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, on June 3, 1938, and his life spanned over eight decades and concluded at the age of 81.
Fred was the youngest child of twelve born to the late Channing and Otelia Ragsdale of McKenney, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Channing Ragsdale Jr., and Charles Ragsdale; six sisters, Etta R. Goodwyn, Ann R. Bumford, Vivian R. Letcher, Theresa R. Drumgoole, Valerie R. Williams, Geraldine R. Knolle, and Lillian R. Curtis.
At an early age, he confessed Christ as his savior and was baptized at Big Bethel Baptist Church, McKenney, Virginia. As an ambitious young man, he later moved to New York and worked in the health care profession for the state for over 40 years. Fred relocated back to his home of origin in 2016 due to his failing eyesight and to be closer to his sister, Frances.
Fred leaves to cherish his memory one devoted sibling, Frances Ragsdale Hicks of McKenney, Virginia; two devoted nephews: Harry Smith (Carolyn) of McKenney, Virginia, Larry Goodwyn (Alice) of Prince George, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the McKenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home. Mr. Ragsdale's public viewing will be Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home in McKenney, VA.
Please follow and adhere to the guidelines set for funeral services from the CDC and the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Due to the nature of COVID-19, the family would like to ask for no home visitation.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd. McKenney, VA 23872 (804) 478-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 24, 2020