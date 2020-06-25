Freda Catherine Hartman, 86, passed away Saturday June 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of forty seven years Frank Raymond Hartman and several brothers and sisters.
Freda was born in Points, West Virginia to the late William and Lillian Fultz Wolford. She always gave a helping hand to her family and gave all glory to God. She loved bringing her family together for big family meals. She travelled to many countries and loved baking and spoiling her family with love.
Freda is survived by three children, Anna Marie Bateman; Barbara Lamberson Allen and Gerald Raymond Hartman; nine grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four brothers and a sister.
A funeral service will be he held at 2pm, Saturday June 27, 2020 at J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, Virginia with the Rev. Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. The service will be streamed live at www.jtmorriss.com and is accessible by going to Freda's obituary.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.