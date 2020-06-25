FREDA C HARTMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FREDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freda Catherine Hartman, 86, passed away Saturday June 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of forty seven years Frank Raymond Hartman and several brothers and sisters.
Freda was born in Points, West Virginia to the late William and Lillian Fultz Wolford. She always gave a helping hand to her family and gave all glory to God. She loved bringing her family together for big family meals. She travelled to many countries and loved baking and spoiling her family with love.
Freda is survived by three children, Anna Marie Bateman; Barbara Lamberson Allen and Gerald Raymond Hartman; nine grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four brothers and a sister.
A funeral service will be he held at 2pm, Saturday June 27, 2020 at J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, Virginia with the Rev. Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. The service will be streamed live at www.jtmorriss.com and is accessible by going to Freda's obituary.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved