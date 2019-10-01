|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the death of Mr. Freddie Henry on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Freddie is survived by his wife, Sandra Scott Henry; three sons, Frederick Jeter, Oscar Gunn III, and Torran Gunn (Shardae); and his sister, Valerie Henry Baker.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Condolences may be sent to Sandra Scott Henry, 1941 Bishop Street, South Prince George, Virginia 23805. In lieu of floral arrangements, the family is requesting either potted plants or dish gardens.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019