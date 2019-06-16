|
|
Frederick Thomas James Sr., 84, of Disputanta, Virginia, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born December 11, 1934, at home in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, George and Malinda James; brother, George; sisters, Mae Billings and her husband Walter, Ruth Christy, Evelyn Marsh and husband William, and Harriet Morris and husband Robert. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife Myrtle and son George.
After graduating from Old Forge High School, Fred joined the U.S. Marines; married the love of his life, Myrtle (Burrier); and served in Florida, California, where their son George was born, and New Jersey. He left the Marines after achieving the rank of sergeant and returned home to Old Forge to help his father and mother. Their second son, Fred T. James II, was born at Taylor Hospital and raised at the family home. After several different jobs, Fred found his calling as a carpenter and worked all over northeast Pennsylvania. Fred built homes at Laurel Lakes, installed the gym floor at King's College and worked on private homes all over the valley. With the help of family and friends, he built a shining home on the hill for his wife and family in Old Forge. Fred and Myrtle lived there for several more years before downsizing and moving to Scranton when George and Fred II moved away from home.
Fred was always a community supporter, serving as Worshipful Master of Union Lodge 291 Free and Accepted Masons, Scranton. He was also secretary of the Green Ridge Lion's Club. Fred was the trustee treasurer and building custodian for Asbury United Methodist Church, where he renovated much of the building with his best friend, John Robinson. In his spare time, he was also a member of the Knights of Pythias and president of the Green Ridge Club that held Easter egg hunts and swim parties for the neighborhood children.
Left to cherish his memory is son, Fred and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Erin, Fred III (TJ) and his wife Samantha, Stephanie White and her husband Stephen; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Teddy, Kaleb, Ryleigh and Declan; sister, Patricia Guzzy and her husband John; brother-in-law, Ted Christy; niece and nephew, Melinda and John and their families; extended family and close friends that will miss him greatly.
The family will have a Celebration of Life ceremony and burial at a later date in Pennsylvania, where Fred will be reunited with his wife and family. Arrangements by the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 16 to June 17, 2019