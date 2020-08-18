1/1
FREDERICK WYNN
1957 - 2020
On Friday, August 14, 2020, God called home our loved one, Mr. Frederick Wynn, 62. He was born on September 3, 1957 to the late Ernest Lee Wynn, Sr. and Bernice Couch. Frederick was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Henry Wynn and Alise Wynn, and Richard and Lucille Couch.

He attended Dinwiddie County Schools. Frederick was a faith employee of Hill-Phoenix.

Frederick leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted wife, Pamela Wynn; six children, four devoted Frederick Peterson, Shedrick Peterson, Derrick Peterson and Fa'Lathia Peterson all of Hopewell, VA, Shanica Batts (Brian) of Chesterfield, VA and Tamesha Hicks; ten grandchildren seven devoted Isaac, Messiah, Aviona, Shyah, Genesis, Brayden, Jeremiah and Jazmin, Bianca and Star; five sisters, two devoted Andrea Goodson and Shameka Wynn, Terri Wheeler (James), Debera Walker, and Marilyn Claiborne (Angelo); two brothers, one devoted Ernest Wynn, Jr., and Nathaniel Wynn; seven uncles, one devoted James Couch, Walgus Couch, Richard Couch, Billy Couch, Carl Davis, Raymond Wynn and Sherman Wynn; three aunts, one devoted who was a mother to him Delores Scott, Mary Mason and Rosa Lee Couch; devoted nieces, Sandrea Scott, Denise Scott, Marquita Black, Keyondra Black and Chinita Black; nephew, Lorenzo Scott; two devoted friends, Jennifer Scott and Stacy Lasiter; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and the Hill-Phoenix family.

Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Service
02:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
AUG
20
Interment
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Wynn family, I was very shocked to hear of Fred passing, but are glad to know he is resting peacefully. He was a very kind man, always polite and respectful. I will miss seeing my friend here at Hillphoenix, but understand he had to go. May he rest in peace and may God continue to Bless his family and friends.
KATINA PETTAWAY
Coworker
August 18, 2020
FRED THERES IS SO MUCH I COULD SAY ABOUT YOU BUT NOT ENOUGH SPACE AND TIME BUT THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU FOR ALWAYS BEING THERE FOR EVERYONE EXCEPTING NO THING IN RETURN YOU HAD A HEART OF GOLD AND LOVED EVERYONE YOU WILL BE MISSED BY US ALL YOU LEFT TOOO QUICKLY CAUSE YOUR WORK HERE WAS DONE BUT I LOVE YOU BIG CUZZIE AND I’M MISS YOU SOOO MUCH ALREADY UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN
KIM COUCH
Family
August 18, 2020
Rest In Peace.
Will never forget your jokes and positive attitude while working with you. Thank you for everything
Caesar B
Coworker
August 18, 2020
We will remember Fred for his loving and kind heart. Whenever our dad (Uncle Aubrey) was in the hospital he came to visit. And he also looked out for mom (Aunt Elizabeth) as well. Our love and prayers are with the family.
Shelia Mason MaGee & Valerie Mason Scott
Shelia Mason MaGee
Family
August 17, 2020
Rest In Peace
Dottie Webb
Friend
August 17, 2020
Rest in peace
Joyce Dabney
August 17, 2020
Fred I really don’t know where to start...this one has really broke me...you were the best brother any sister could ever ask for... I remember when daddy was sick you were all I had. I can not recall anytime calling you and you were too busy, you always put aside whatever you had going on to do what was asked of you. I feel so bad because when you asked me to help take your pain away in the hospital there was nothing I could do to help you and I feel I failed as a sister. I wish I could have done more to ease your painsleep on my brother no more pain and no more suffering your battle has been won. My brother was a fighter, he was built Wynn tough at the end when he couldn’t speak a word he would just wave his hand. I did no wrong in Fred’s eyes❤ What I wouldn’t give to go sit at your bedside just one more time! Sleep on my brother until we meet again your baby sister Lulu
Shameka Wynn
Sister
August 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kevin Wynn
Family
August 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful brother. I love you and miss you already....
You were the best brother anyone could have ever had...We had many great conversations especially in Maryland & I'll cherish the recent ones we had, since moving back to Virginia. You were always there for me-we connected so well. You never said "no" to anything -didn't like that I did a lot automated things....explained that was to ease load on you.. you were a great caregiver for so many, you never complained, smiled and kept moving.... - Thanks for everything , will always remember the good times and our slogan "we got this"....Until we meet again - LOVE YOU FRED!!!!!!


Andrea
Andrea Wynn-Goodson
Sister
August 16, 2020
Shameka Wynn
Sister
August 16, 2020
My heart is so broken right now. Who would ever imagine reading your name in bold letters? I was always your Miss Freeman & you was my uncle Larry. Not only did you fill the void in my life but my kids as well. I begged you not to leave me. You gave me the biggest hug & kiss on the cheek. I will never forget the look on your face and what you told me. For some reason I knew Friday would your day because you heard your mama Dee voice Thursday" Saying I love you & you will always be my baby." The day you left me was the hardest. I waited for you to call me (Hey Miss Freeman) I opened the door and waited for you to pull up 2 my house. (No Show) I closed the door and listen for the bell or knock at the door (where Are You) I thought I heard you calling my name (B00 B00 open the door) You never disappoint, could always count on you. You gave what you had & did what you could. You protected, loved, kept my secrets & defended me till the end. I love you so much. Uncle Larry.(Your Niece B00 B00)
B00 B00 Scott
Family
August 15, 2020
With Deepest sympathy
Gone but not forgotten
Rest in Peace Fred
Love Aunt Donna & Family
Donna Mason
Family
August 15, 2020
Pam & Family:
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I know our grandsons Brayden & Jeremiah will miss their “Papa”.
❤❤
Charlene Anderton
Friend
