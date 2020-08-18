On Friday, August 14, 2020, God called home our loved one, Mr. Frederick Wynn, 62. He was born on September 3, 1957 to the late Ernest Lee Wynn, Sr. and Bernice Couch. Frederick was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Henry Wynn and Alise Wynn, and Richard and Lucille Couch.
He attended Dinwiddie County Schools. Frederick was a faith employee of Hill-Phoenix.
Frederick leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted wife, Pamela Wynn; six children, four devoted Frederick Peterson, Shedrick Peterson, Derrick Peterson and Fa'Lathia Peterson all of Hopewell, VA, Shanica Batts (Brian) of Chesterfield, VA and Tamesha Hicks; ten grandchildren seven devoted Isaac, Messiah, Aviona, Shyah, Genesis, Brayden, Jeremiah and Jazmin, Bianca and Star; five sisters, two devoted Andrea Goodson and Shameka Wynn, Terri Wheeler (James), Debera Walker, and Marilyn Claiborne (Angelo); two brothers, one devoted Ernest Wynn, Jr., and Nathaniel Wynn; seven uncles, one devoted James Couch, Walgus Couch, Richard Couch, Billy Couch, Carl Davis, Raymond Wynn and Sherman Wynn; three aunts, one devoted who was a mother to him Delores Scott, Mary Mason and Rosa Lee Couch; devoted nieces, Sandrea Scott, Denise Scott, Marquita Black, Keyondra Black and Chinita Black; nephew, Lorenzo Scott; two devoted friends, Jennifer Scott and Stacy Lasiter; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and the Hill-Phoenix family.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.