My heart is so broken right now. Who would ever imagine reading your name in bold letters? I was always your Miss Freeman & you was my uncle Larry. Not only did you fill the void in my life but my kids as well. I begged you not to leave me. You gave me the biggest hug & kiss on the cheek. I will never forget the look on your face and what you told me. For some reason I knew Friday would your day because you heard your mama Dee voice Thursday" Saying I love you & you will always be my baby." The day you left me was the hardest. I waited for you to call me (Hey Miss Freeman) I opened the door and waited for you to pull up 2 my house. (No Show) I closed the door and listen for the bell or knock at the door (where Are You) I thought I heard you calling my name (B00 B00 open the door) You never disappoint, could always count on you. You gave what you had & did what you could. You protected, loved, kept my secrets & defended me till the end. I love you so much. Uncle Larry.(Your Niece B00 B00)

B00 B00 Scott

Family