Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDRICK WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDRICK D. "JACK" WILLIAMS SR.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDRICK D. "JACK" WILLIAMS SR. Obituary
Fredrick "Jack" Dalton Williams Sr., 84, of Hopewell,VA, died July 15, 2019.

Born in Richmond, VA, he was the son of Charles J. Williams and Ruby Marie Williams. He was a husband, father and grandfather. He graduated from Disputanta HIgh School in 1953 and served in the AirForce from 1954 to 1958. He owned and operated Phillip 66 in Hopewell, VA, for approximately 15 years. After the service station business, he was employed with Hercules for many years and retired as a maintenance foreman. He was a long-time member of Sycamore United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Quiet Birds Flying Association Richmond Chapter, as well as a member of the Masonic Lodge 115, Prince George, VA. He was a 50-plus year past grand master of the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid aviator who built a fully acrobatic biplane in the late 1970s. Jack also had a passion for the game of golf. He belonged to many golf leagues and really enjoyed the sport. Jack was known for volunteering for many mission trips associated with the church.

He is survived by his wife Dalphna of 62 years. He is survived by his son, Fredrick Dalton Williams Jr. (Dale); daughter-in-law Lisa Williams; daughter, Dinah Hall and son-in-law, Mike Hall; granddaughters Mallory Duquette, Savannah Williams and Cassidy Williams. Siblings include Charles J. Williams, Charlotte Garrett, Gwendolynn Williams and Frank Williams, all of Prince George, VA. He is survived also by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday July 18, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at J.T. Morris & Son. Funeral will be held July 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at J.T. Morris & Son. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorris.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now