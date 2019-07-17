|
|
Fredrick "Jack" Dalton Williams Sr., 84, of Hopewell,VA, died July 15, 2019.
Born in Richmond, VA, he was the son of Charles J. Williams and Ruby Marie Williams. He was a husband, father and grandfather. He graduated from Disputanta HIgh School in 1953 and served in the AirForce from 1954 to 1958. He owned and operated Phillip 66 in Hopewell, VA, for approximately 15 years. After the service station business, he was employed with Hercules for many years and retired as a maintenance foreman. He was a long-time member of Sycamore United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Quiet Birds Flying Association Richmond Chapter, as well as a member of the Masonic Lodge 115, Prince George, VA. He was a 50-plus year past grand master of the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid aviator who built a fully acrobatic biplane in the late 1970s. Jack also had a passion for the game of golf. He belonged to many golf leagues and really enjoyed the sport. Jack was known for volunteering for many mission trips associated with the church.
He is survived by his wife Dalphna of 62 years. He is survived by his son, Fredrick Dalton Williams Jr. (Dale); daughter-in-law Lisa Williams; daughter, Dinah Hall and son-in-law, Mike Hall; granddaughters Mallory Duquette, Savannah Williams and Cassidy Williams. Siblings include Charles J. Williams, Charlotte Garrett, Gwendolynn Williams and Frank Williams, all of Prince George, VA. He is survived also by several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday July 18, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at J.T. Morris & Son. Funeral will be held July 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at J.T. Morris & Son. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorris.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 17 to July 18, 2019