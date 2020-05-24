|
|
Gabrielle "Paige" Snoddy, age 80, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born October 5, 1939, in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late William Neverson and Lillian Graves. Paige was preceded in death by her daughter, Veronica D. Brown, and her 3 brothers, John Graves, Wardell Neverson and Mitchell Neverson.
She completed her education in the Petersburg public school system and was a graduate of Peabody High School Class of 1957. For many years Paige worked at the Fort Belvoir Officers Club in Fairfax County, Virginia, where she was well-loved by the staff, club members and their families. Previously, she worked at Virginia State University in the Office of Cooperative Extension, where she treasured lifelong friendships with Rudy Powell, Maxine Coulton and Lillie Faison. Paige enjoyed life, people and dancing. She had a vivacious personality and made friends everywhere she went. She loved wearing beautiful hats, attending family reunions, Peabody HS class reunions and VSU homecoming parades.
Paige is survived by sister, Sandra M. Garner; her daughter, Tiahuana "Tia" D. Vaughan; and her son, William "Billy" Brown III (Wanda), six grandchildren, Joshua Vaughan (Robyn), Jeffrey Vaughan (Carolyn), Shawna Brown, Taylor Brown, Jonathan Brown and Jordan Brown; 5 great-grandchildren, several nephews and nieces; close first-cousin Sadie Christian and Jimmy Hill III, the nephew that she treated like her second son.
Professional services provided by Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc, Woodbridge, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 24 to May 25, 2020