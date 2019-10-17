Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GAIL STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GAIL N. STEWART


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GAIL N. STEWART Obituary
Gail N. Stewart, born February 16, 1952, of Prince George passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Barry Stoveken, her sons, Jeremy and his wife Nicole, Bobby and his wife Michele; along with five grandchildren, Skylar, Sierra, Bryce, Zachary and Olivia.
A memorial service will be held Sunday October 20, 2019, at the Dinwiddie location of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, starting at 3:00 p.m. Please join family and friends to share thoughts and memories. Condolences may be
registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GAIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now