Gail N. Stewart, born February 16, 1952, of Prince George passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Barry Stoveken, her sons, Jeremy and his wife Nicole, Bobby and his wife Michele; along with five grandchildren, Skylar, Sierra, Bryce, Zachary and Olivia.
A memorial service will be held Sunday October 20, 2019, at the Dinwiddie location of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, starting at 3:00 p.m. Please join family and friends to share thoughts and memories.
registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019