I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the LORD, which made heaven and earth. Psalms 121:1-2
On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Deaconess Gail Velina Johnson Hicks peacefully entered into eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, VA. The youngest daughter of four siblings, Gail was born to the late Rev. Dr. Paul and Essie Johnson on April 21, 1954. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clifton and Viola Johnson, and maternal grandparents, Nathaniel Raines and Bertha Jackson, and a special nephew, Kevin Trisvan.
She accepted Christ at an early age, and was baptized at Royal Baptist Church, Petersburg, where she was a member of the youth choir, as well as a member of the junior usher board. In September 1965, when her father was called to pastor at Morning Star Baptist Church, Petersburg, she joined that church, along with her family and remained a faithful member until her passing. She served on several auxiliaries under various pastors of the church to include the Young Adults Choir, Hospitality Committee, secretary for the Pastor's Aide Committee, and secretary for the Missionary Circle. In 2003, Gail was ordained as a deaconess and served as secretary for that ministry for several years.
She was educated in the Petersburg Public School System, and after completion of school, she moved to Providence, RI for several years. Later, she returned to Petersburg, and began working at Central State Hospital where she worked until she accepted employment at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center (formerly McGuire VA Hospital), Richmond, VA. When a new opportunity opened up in 1981, she began a long and successful career at Fort Lee, VA having served for almost 39 years. She started as an LPN on Ward B3 at Kenner Army Hospital and also worked as a surgical nurse. In 1996, Gail furthered her medical studies and went to school to become a licensed certified phlebotomist, and worked at Kenner Army Clinic. In that position, Gail thrived to be the best at her craft. She received many awards and accolades for her hard work and dedication to her staff and the many families she served. She was well loved and respected by all who came in contact with her on and off the job.
Left to cherish beautiful memories of her is her daughter, Velvet Johnson of Petersburg and her son, Paul Hicks (fiancée Karyn) of Washington, DC; stepchildren, Freddie Hicks of Charles City, VA, and Dawn Harris (Rob) of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, Denari Hicks and Londyn Hicks of Petersburg, VA, and Lyrique Hicks of Washington, DC; two sisters Minister Pauline Trisvan and Carol Johnson both of Petersburg, VA; one brother, Samuel (Darlene) of Merritt Island, FL, adopted sister; Natalie Mapp of Colonial Heights, VA; special niece, Tiore McFarland (Lester) of Charlotte, NC; special nephews, Jonathan Johnson of Petersburg, VA, Shamari Johnson, Sr. (Wendy), Cocoa, FL, Samuel Johnson, Jr. (Camellia) of St. Cloud, FL; daughter and grandson of her heart, Samantha and Omar Rypkema; sister of her heart, Alzena Mayfield; three aunts, Bessie Stokes, Rachel Wyatt and Catherine Moore of McKenney, VA; three great nieces and three great nephews; and numerous other relatives, surrogate children, and friends to include Jewel Berry, Gwendolyn McMillan, Patricia Morris, Dorothy Brown, Jean Ragland, Cheryl McZeal, Rev. Jane Blue, Judy Bland, Astria Collins, Joyce Johnson, Gilbert and Eleanor Trisvan, Len Clark, and host of others too numerous to list.
Gail enjoyed life and always took great pride in whatever she did. She always made holidays and occasions special for her family and friends; cooking her favorite foods and decorating the house. She loved to entertain guests and to make them feel welcomed in her home.
She will be remembered as a true "fashionista" for her great sense of style. She and her daughter loved shopping together, and always had their eyes out for a great sale. She loved to read and do various puzzles with her favorite being Sudoko.
Most of all, Gail's infectious smile will always be remembered by everyone she encountered. She was a woman whose love for God was evident in the life that she led and by the many lives that she touched. She will truly be missed by her family who loved her so much. We are so grateful to have had her in our lives, and will cherish her memory in our hearts forever.
We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all of you who blessed our family with such an outpouring of love and support. We will never forget all the many wonderful acts of kindness shown to us during this difficult time.
Our sincere prayer for each of you is that God will richly bless you because you have truly blessed us.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, with the Rev. Dr. Herbert Anderson, Interim Pastor of Mamora Baptist Church, Church Road, VA. The interment will be private.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020